It was reported Aug. 24 that items valued at $44.89 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 24 that items valued at $629.33 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Aug. 24 that items valued at $44.89 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 24 that items valued at $629.33 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Aug. 25 that a bicycle was taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Aug. 25 that a handgun was taken at the 200 block of East Third Street.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.