The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Joseph Derk William McClain and Shannon Kay Picket, both of Hastings; Ryan James Cyboron and Karlye Ann Fultz of LaVista; Christian LaBrie Creech and Jaiden Sarah Kully, both of Omaha; Justus Michael Arredondo of Kearney and Becca Agnes Kerry Glennemeier of Nelson, and Hector Abel Elvir Quinonez and Annalay Diaz Ramos, both of Hastings.
It was reported May 8 that a homemade car trailer was taken at the 1100 block of South Franklin Avenue.
