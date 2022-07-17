The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Kristie Nicole Lally of Fairfield and Alicia Marie Cooper of Menomonie, Wisconsin; Jacob Matthew Peddicord and Sierrah Cecilla Lindeque, both of Grand Island; Thomas Dean Sutton Sr. of Cowles and Mary Margaret Binkosi-Potts of Ambridge, Pennsylvania; Easton Jeffrey Schlender and Keasha Renae Zadina, both of Richmond, Texas; Timothy Daniel Jerome Herbeck of Lawrence and Shelly Anna Eiseman of Kenesaw; Kory Alan Golay and Katie Nichole Bell, Jesse Scott Lynch and Margaret Ann Cooney, Gavino Gonzales and Mary Alice Nevarez, Tyler Allen Cully and Courtney Danielle Dittmer, Richard Martin Carter Jr. and Mikayla Lynn Achor, all of Hastings.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Angel Torres and Joseph Egner.
It was reported July 12 that a door was damaged at the 300 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported July 12 that a metal cabinet was taken at the 200 block of North Hastings Avenue.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft July 12 sentenced Roger Parks, 26, who is homeless, to 180 days in jail for third-degree assault on Nov. 1, 2021. Parks pleaded no contest on April 22, and prosecutors dismissed another case against Parks. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Traci D. Klein of Roseland July 11 struck a parked vehicle owned by Clark S. Bunger of 309 N. Lexington Ave. at Lexington Avenue near Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Cierra M. Golden Cannady of 1406 E. C St. No. 50 and Tod Nunley of 1242 Crane Ave. collided July 11 at Hastings Avenue near First Street.
