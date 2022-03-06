Adams County District Judge Karin Noakes recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Jamie Daleness and Miguel Daleness.
Anna DeWitt of Juniata was named a Collegiate Scholar for the fall 2021 semester at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
It was reported Feb. 27 that a vehicle tire was slashed and a substance was inserted into the fuel tank at the 1000 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Feb. 27 that a storm window was damaged at the 1800 block of Boyce Street.
It was reported Feb. 27 that money and credit cards were taken at the 800 block of East South Street.
It was reported Feb. 27 that a wallet and contents were taken at the 800 block of Creighton Avenue.
It was reported Feb. 27 that a cellphone charger, tools and cologne were taken at the 1400 block of West 18th Street.
Tara Knehans of Hastings was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Carson Moritz of Hastings was named to the University of Alabama Presidents List for the fall 2021 semester at the university in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Lindsey LaBrie of Hastings was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Southeast Community College.
Audrey Glaser of Juniata was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.
Emlyn Short of Geneva has been inducted into the Chi Sigma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Central Community College-Columbus.
