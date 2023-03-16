It was reported March 12 that a cellphone was taken at the 1600 block of South Wabash Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jose L. Rodriguez, homeless, March 12 struck a utility pole at the 600 block of West Ninth Street.
Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 8:12 pm
A vehicle reportedly driven by Russell Johnson of 1907 Bateman St. March 12 struck a utility pole at Ninth Street near Bellevue Avenue.
