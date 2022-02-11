The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Miguel Angel Guillen and Torance Jane Paquin, and Craig Allen Cihal and Bridget Lynn Kenley, all of Hastings.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Feb. 4 sentenced Christopher Andrews, 27, of 718 N. Baltimore Ave. to two days in jail, 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and a one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 18, 2021. Andrews pleaded no contest on Sept. 30, 2021. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert V. Fish of 517 Lakeside Drive and Zachery M. Edwards of Juniata collided Feb. 4 at Baltimore Avenue and 12th Street. Edwards’ vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Terran J. McIntyre of Juniata.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Steven A. Stec of 1204 Pleasant St. and Ashlee N. Holling of 1710 W. Fifth St. collided Feb. 4 at 707 N. Marian Road.
