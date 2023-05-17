It was reported May 9 that air conditioner coils, radiators and copper scrap were taken at the 200 block of East J Street.
It was reported May 9 that checks were taken at the 100 block of University Street.
Authorities May 10 cited a 39-year-old Hastings resident for taking stamps at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
