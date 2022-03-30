Adams County Judge Michael Burns March 25 sentenced Ellie Hinrichs, 20, of 119 E. Paul St. to 14 days in jail, a $500 fine and one-year-driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 6, 2021. Hinrichs pleaded guilty on Feb. 15, and prosecutors dropped charges of minor in possession of alcohol, tobacco use by a minor and possession of an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns March 25 sentenced Elizabeth N. Gould, 29, of Clay Center to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 22, 2021. Gould pleaded no contest on Dec. 21, 2021. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported March 24 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1000 block of South Hastings Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by John W. Doescher of Grand Island went off the road and struck a street sign March 22 at U.S. Highway 281 near Lochland Road.
