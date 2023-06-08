A vehicle reportedly driven by Axel R. Anderson of 5115 W. Valley Road May 31 went into a ditch at Oak Ridge Road near Adams Central Avenue.
Parkview Cemetery - Decoration Pick-up after Memorial Day. Decorations that are left behind will be picked up by cemetery staff two weeks after Memorial Day on Monday, June 12, 2023. Staff will start at 7 a.m. picking them up. Any items not in a permanent vase may be removed. Flowers will not be stored and will be discarded that day after pick up. Please contact cemetery staff with any questions or concerns. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.