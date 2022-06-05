Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Rachel A. Critchfield and Justin H. Wells.
It was reported May 29 that clothing, books and book bag were taken from a vehicle at the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported May 29 that two tires were damaged at the 1000 block of West Third Street.
Authorities May 29 cited a 12-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a ceiling fan and third-degree assault at the 2500 block of West Seventh Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Hunter L.C. Chaon of 1210 University Drive May 29 struck a tree owned by Charles D. Bauer of 1015 North Shore Drive at the residence.
