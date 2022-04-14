Authorities April 11 cited a 21-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a wall at the 100 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported April 11 that a scooter was damaged at the 1400 block of East South Street.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft April 12 sentenced Craten McKee, 42, of Superior to two days in jail, six months of probation, a $500 fine and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 19, 2021. McKee pleaded no contest on Feb. 25, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
