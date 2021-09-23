It was reported Sept. 20 that money and credit cards were taken at the 1800 block of West Eighth Street.
It was reported Sept. 20 that a portable handwashing system was taken at the 100 block of North Hastings Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Joani Carlson of 1334 McDonald Ave. Sept. 20 struck a light pole owned by Hastings Utilities, 1228 N. Denver Ave., at 12th Street and McDonald Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Emily J. Detimmerman of Clay Center and Cynthia R. Wallace of 1103 N. St. Joseph Ave. collided Sept. 20 at Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 21 that snack foods were taken at the 800 block of North Ash Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Arlen D. Sealock of 800 E. E St. and Frank W. Graff of Ayr collided Sept. 21 at Second Street and Lexington Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.