The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Joshua James Johnson and Rachel Christina Zach, Cambren Estel-Lee Montague and RaeAnn Jo Buller, Austin James Minard and Destiny Danielle Weichman, all of Hastings.
Hastings firefighters put out a grease fire Aug. 6 at 204 N. Kerr Ave. The fire caused moderate damage to the kitchen area of the home.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Abigail L. Kendall of 1118 W. Third St. and Kameryn D. Scheierman of 1921 W. A St. collided July 30 at Baltimore Avenue and A Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Sharese E. Ballheim of 424 S. Kansas Ave. went out of control, crossed the center median and struck a curb at Baltimore Avenue near 14th Street.
It was reported Aug. 1 that various tools were taken at the 500 block of East Second Street.
It was reported Aug. 1 that a vehicle was damaged at the 700 block of West Lawn Avenue.
Victoria Justine Splitt, of Juniata, was on the UNL Spring 2021 Dean’s List. -Adv.
Regan Pohlmann of Deshler was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
