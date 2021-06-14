It was reported June 3 that a window was damaged in Juniata.
It was reported June 3 that a dog was taken in Juniata.
It was reported June 4 that mail was taken at the area of Showboat Boulevard and Highway 74.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tucker D. Adams of 2621 W. Third St. June 6 struck a parked vehicle owned by Isabella C. Satterly of 2904 Merle Ave. at Merle Avenue near Lakeridge Drive.
It was reported June 6 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 800 block of West H Street.
It was reported June 6 that keys, money and checks were taken from a vehicle at the 1100 block of West Third Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kyle I. Peterson of 300 W. 13th St. June 6 struck a parked vehicle owned by Kevin Suminski of 1127 N. Hastings Ave. at Hastings Avenue near 12th Street.
