Vehicles reportedly driven by Lauin K. Schleif of Osceola and Joelle C. Huhman of 1401 W. Sixth St. collided May 2 at Denver Avenue and Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kelly A. Nikkila of 1534 Crestmoor Drive and Franklin M. Wiens of Bradshaw collided May 2 at Burlington Avenue near Seventh Street.
It was reported May 2 that a television was damaged at the 200 block of North Marian Road.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported May 2 that collectible coins, dolls and miniature cars were taken at the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.
The Hastings Tribune has a motor route available to drop off newspaper bundles in area towns. Call 402-462-2131. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Hailey R. Lockling of 1310 W. Fifth St. and Karsen E. Sears of 1335 W. Fifth St. collided May 2 at Kerr Avenue and Fifth Street.
We Save. You Save. Renew your print subscription to the Hastings Tribune by ordering online. Go to the Tribune’s website and save money. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.