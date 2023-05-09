Vehicles reportedly driven by Myrtle Wolf of Gothenburg and Benjamin French of 1309 N. Minnesota Ave. collided May 3 at Second Street near Denver Avenue.
It was reported May 4 that bicycles were taken at the 900 block of North Sixth Avenue.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 5:14 pm
A vehicle reportedly driven by Corey Tork of 729 N. Sixth Ave. got stuck in a ditch where it later started on fire May 5 at Minnesota Avenue near South Street.
A hit-and-run driver May 5 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Isiah G. Anderson of 211 E. Second St. No. 2 in a parking lot at the residence.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Julie A. Heber of 4185 E. Meadowlark Lane May 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Tammy J. Smith of 804 Circle P at 1000 S. Burlington Ave.
It was reported May 5 that items valued at $6 were shoplifted at 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported May 5 that money, cologne and ointment were taken at the 2200 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported May 5 that a tire was damaged at the 2400 block of North Elm Avenue.
It was reported May 5 that a meter saw was taken at Bentwood Lane.
Authorities May 5 cited an 18-year-old Hastings resident for taking a game console and controller were taken at the 200 block of East B Street.
It was reported May 5 that a cellphone was taken at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Authorities May 5 cited a 17-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana at the 1000 block of West Seventh Street.
Crime and courts reporter
