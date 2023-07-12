Adams County Judge Michael Burns July 6 sentenced Timothy Ossowski, 62, of Oxford to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 16, 2022. Ossowski pleaded no contest on Dec. 30, 2022, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
