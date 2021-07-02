It was reported June 23 that items valued at $5.38 were shoplifted at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 24 that a door frame was damaged at the 500 block of North Kerr Avenue.
It was reported June 24 that items valued at $17.45 were shoplifted at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 24 that a rolling glass tray was taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
