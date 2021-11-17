It was reported Nov. 10 that checks and money were taken at the 2600 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Nov. 10 that a vehicle was spray painted and a tire was slashed at the 200 block of East South Street.
It was reported Nov. 11 that two purses, jewelry and a craft box were taken at the 600 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
