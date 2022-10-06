A vehicle reportedly driven by John J. Swain III of 115 E. A St. Sept. 25 collided with a deer at Adams Central Avenue near Prairie Lake Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tanner D. Ives of Harvard Sept. 26 collided with a deer at 42nd Street near Blaine Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Bradley A. McLaughlin of 1203 E. Park St. No. 30 Sept. 25 struck a culvert at 26th Street near Second Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Izak J. Singleton of Juniata and Catherine J. Koozer of Yakima, Washington, collided Sept. 26 at Alda Avenue near 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Gregory A. Heath of Lincoln and Ezlynn J. Oshea of 1125 W. H St. collided Sept. 27 at U.S. Highway 6 near Southern Hills Drive.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Sept. 30 sentenced Roy D. Bruning, 55, of 418 S. Chicago Ave. to 10 days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 24, 2021. Bruning pleaded no contest on Aug. 16, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Sept. 30 sentenced Nicholas Newman, 37, of 21 Kingston Drive to 12 months of probation, $400 in fines for resisting arrest and criminal mischief on Feb. 6. Newman pleaded no contest on June 17, and prosecutors dropped charges of assaulting a public safety officer with bodily fluid and disturbing the peace. Resisting arrest is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Criminal mischief, value less than $500, is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
