It was reported Jan. 12 that a license plate was taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Jan. 12 that registration and insurance papers were taken at the 700 block of South First Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Mirna D. Campos of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 201 and Harriet E. Brichta of 504 Lane A collided Jan. 13 at Burlington Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jerald K. Olson of 901 N. Williams Ave. and Oscar M. Manchame Bonilla of 408 S. Kansas Ave. collided Jan. 13 at Burlington Avenue and 16th Street.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Jan. 13 sentenced Ellie Hinrichs, 20, of 119 E. Paul St. to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 29, 2021. Hinrichs pleaded guilty on Aug. 27, 2021, and prosecutors dropped charges of minor in possession of alcohol, tobacco use under 21 and possession of an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
