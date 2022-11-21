Vehicles reportedly driven by Travis S. Songster of 413 S. Keystone Ave. and April L. Raney of Wichita, Kansas, collided Nov. 17 at Burlington Avenue and South Street.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet Tonight at 7 p.m. at the C3 Convention Center. Public welcome to attend. -Adv.
It was reported Nov. 17 that a laptop computer was taken at the 300 block of North Woodland Avenue. It was later recovered.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Buy a framed story page from the Hastings Tribune. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Nov. 17 that items valued at $15 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
The Hastings Tribune’s business hours are 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 25. The Tribune will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. - Adv.
It was reported Nov. 17 that a moped was taken at the 400 block of North Colorado Avenue.
The Hastings Tribune will not publish a print copy of the newspaper on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 25. The Tribune will however publish a digital copy of the newspaper in the morning on Friday. Both print and digital copies will be published Saturday, Nov. 26. -Adv.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet Tonight at 7 p.m. at the C3 Convention Center. Public welcome to attend. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.