It was reported July 10 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of East Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Amaya L. Nelson Ovideio of 820 S. Pine Ave. and Jason S. Gerritsen of 1244 Heritage Drive collided July 10 at Second Street and Hastings Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Benjamin S. French of 1309 N. Minnesota Ave. July 10 struck a fence and front end loader owned by Kenzie Choquette of Doniphan near U.S. Highway 281 near 42nd Street.
It was reported July 10 that a door reinforcer was damaged at the 1100 block of West Sixth Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.