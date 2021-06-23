Vehicles reportedly driven by Jo A. Edmondson of Kenesaw and Mikeayla M. Samuelson of 1395 W. Oak Ridge Road collided June 14 at Denver Avenue and Fourth Street.
It was reported June 14 that a window was damaged at the 1500 block of West Second Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Christopher Anderson and Misty Anderson.
A vehicle driven by John C. Dieken of 120 S. Minnesota Ave. was towing a boat and a light on the boat was ripped off by an overhead power line June 15 at California Avenue near Second Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 14 sentenced Troy M. Porter, 37, of Harvard to 18 months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 16. Porter pleaded no contest on April 20, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported June 13 that a battery charger was taken at the 900 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported June 14 that money was taken at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
