Authorities Jan. 11 arrested a 60-year-old Hastings resident for causing water damage in a hallway, floor and office at the 2400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Jan. 11 that a vehicle door was damaged at the 2100 block of North Kansas Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 11 that a credit card and other miscellaneous items were taken at the 1000 block of East South Street.
