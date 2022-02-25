Adams County Judge Michael Burns Feb. 17 sentenced Cory Helleberg, 31, of 2718 W. Sixth St. to 165 days in jail for third-degree assault on Oct. 25, 2021, and criminal mischief on Nov. 2, 2021. Helleberg pleaded no contest on Dec. 21, 2021, and prosecutors dropped a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Third-degree assault and criminal mischief, value $1,500-$4,999, are each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Order online and save on a print subscription to the Hastings Tribune. Limited time offer. Must go to hastingstribune.com to subscribe. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Ruby A. Kothe of 735 E. Sixth St. and Joe R. Dixon of 715 N. Second Ave. collided Jan. 31 in an alley near the 700 block of East Sixth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Zacoria J. Flower of Harvard Feb. 1 went out of control and rolled three times at Second Street near Marian Road.
SOUPER SUNDAY Drive-Thru, February 27, 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at Adams County Fairgrounds Old Community Service Building, 947 S Baltimore, Hastings. Fundraiser for Right to Life Billboard. Free will offering; $10 suggested per quart. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Abigail F. Opbroek of 1214 W. Sixth St. and Kenneth C. Kriger of 614 N. Saunders Ave. collided Feb. 17 at Seventh Street near Bellevue Avenue.
Electronics recycling Hastings/Adams County residents, March 25 and 26, Hastings Landfill, regular business hours. 402-463-0705. Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Grant funded. -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.