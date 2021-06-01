It was reported May 25 that a purse was taken at the 1600 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported May 25 that concrete was damaged at the 1400 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported May 25 that an unknown motorist left the 2300 block of West Second Street without paying for $50.26 in fuel.
It was reported May 25 that a vehicle was taken at the 1100 block of West Fifth Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Daniel C. Verch and Dava K. Verch.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead May 25 sentenced Cody Duffy, 31, of 1208 W. Third St. to a $150 fine for violating a protection order on July 10, 2020. Duffy pleaded no contest on April 20, and prosecutors dismissed a second case. Violation of a protection order is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
