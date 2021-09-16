It was reported Sept. 10 that money and fishing equipment were taken from a vehicle at the 900 block of South Franklin Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 10 that a bicycle was taken at the 2600 block of West Third Street.
It was reported Sept. 10 that items valued at $13.61 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Sept. 11 that a game console was taken at the 300 block of West E Street.
It was reported Sept. 11 that a garage was damaged at the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 11 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by David R. Coalson of Bridgeport at an unknown location.
