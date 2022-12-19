Vehicles reportedly driven by Kenneth W. Ockinga of Glenvil and Dale A. Valentin of Glenvil collided Dec. 4 at Sundown Road and Pawnee Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jose C. Tapia Solorio of Holdrege Dec. 6 collided with a deer at U.S. Highway 6 and Winchester Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Richard O. Bender of Ayr Dec. 7 collided with a deer at Marian Road near Sundown Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Luke M. Carey of rural Hastings Dec. 7 went out of control and landed in a ditch at Marian Road near Sundown Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Troy J. Lewis of Holstein had a ball joint fail and the vehicle caught on fire Dec. 7 at U.S. Highway 6 near Holstein Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dillon A. Simpson of Guide Rock Dec. 7 collided with a deer at Sundown Road near Crystal Lake Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Steven D. Waddle of Glenvil and Donald R. Skalka of Deweese collided Dec. 8 at the 9200 block of South Showboat Boulevard.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Skylar J. Tech of Juniata Dec. 9 struck a parked vehicle owned by Amber G. Fitzke of Glenvil in a parking lot at the 900 block of Adams Central Avenue.
