It was reported Jan. 29 that a tire was damaged at the 600 block of South Boston Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 29 that items valued at $800 were shoplifted at the 300 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 29 that a tire was damaged at the 600 block of South Boston Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 29 that items valued at $800 were shoplifted at the 300 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brady Jones of 2512 W. Sixth St. and Alex Rodriguez of Lexington collided Jan. 31 on South Street near Cedar Avenue.
Authorities Jan. 31 cited a 42-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East. The value of the item taken was $22.99.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lisa Wicht of 704 S. Boston Ave. and Samantha Salas of Tucson, Arizona, collided Jan. 31 at North Baltimore Avenue and West 18th Street.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.