Vehicles reportedly driven by Kaydn M. Clark of Edgar and Joel L. Schneider Jr. of Juniata collided Sept. 18 at 12th Street and Alda Road.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Fabian Perez Ponce of 1100 E. South St. No. 62 Sept. 18 rolled and landed on its top at Elm Avenue near J Street.

