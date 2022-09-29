Vehicles reportedly driven by Kaydn M. Clark of Edgar and Joel L. Schneider Jr. of Juniata collided Sept. 18 at 12th Street and Alda Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Fabian Perez Ponce of 1100 E. South St. No. 62 Sept. 18 rolled and landed on its top at Elm Avenue near J Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Carter J. Porch of Juniata collided Sept. 19 at Liberty Avenue near Lochland Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Patrick K. Bonifas of Juniata Sept. 20 struck a pole owned by Windstream, 321 N. St. Joseph Ave., at Osage Avenue and 12th Street.
