The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Daniel Bruce Opperman of Silverdale, Washington, and Sydni Grace Sullivan of Hastings; Evan Ray Valencia of Alda and Eden Cole Young of Juniata; Zachary Curtis Moeller and Rebekah Kay Martin, both of Ayr; Michael Joseph Uzeta Sr. and Angela Marie Uzeta, Tyler Andrew Renner and Hallie Kay Murray, Taylor Wayne Lukas and Lena Rose Market, Troy Allen Ehmke and Laura Marie Beahm, and Shaun Michael Clark and Teresa Marie Medrano, all of Hastings.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at C-3 Conference Center. -Adv.
Free Movie showing of LIFEMARK on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. Hastings Museum Theatre, 1330 N Burlington Ave. Doors open 15 minutes prior. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Gregory N. Murphy of Harvard May 13 struck a burning and parked vehicle owned by Lynell W. Uden of Juniata at 26th Street near Columbine Avenue. Murphy told authorities he couldn’t see the vehicle, which was partially in the driving lane, due to the smoke coming from the burning vehicle.
Did you know you can listen to stories read to you on the Hastings Tribune’s website. Check it out! -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.