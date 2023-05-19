The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Daniel Bruce Opperman of Silverdale, Washington, and Sydni Grace Sullivan of Hastings; Evan Ray Valencia of Alda and Eden Cole Young of Juniata; Zachary Curtis Moeller and Rebekah Kay Martin, both of Ayr; Michael Joseph Uzeta Sr. and Angela Marie Uzeta, Tyler Andrew Renner and Hallie Kay Murray, Taylor Wayne Lukas and Lena Rose Market, Troy Allen Ehmke and Laura Marie Beahm, and Shaun Michael Clark and Teresa Marie Medrano, all of Hastings.

Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at C-3 Conference Center. -Adv.

0
0
0
0
0