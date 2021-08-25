Vehicles reportedly driven by Tessa D. Menke of Glenvil and Samantha J. Wioskowski of 131 E. Paul St. collided Aug. 19 at J Street and Baltimore Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Emily Cothran of 618 S. Denver Ave. Aug. 21 struck a parked vehicle owned by Jill Houghtelling of Juniata at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Aug. 21 that food was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Aug. 22 that a door was damaged at the 2400 block of Boyce Street.
