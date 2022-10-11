Adams County Judge Michael Mead Oct. 5 sentenced Beau T. Alderman, 31, of 1106 E. Seventh St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 22. Alderman pleaded no contest on Aug. 16, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Austin A. Timmerman of 1321 N. Williams Ave. Oct. 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Marcus Kohmetscher of 2614 Merle Ave. at Fourth Street near Eastside Boulevard.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Aubrey L. Pierce of 206 Eastside Blvd. and Craig S. Eckhardt of Holstein collided Oct. 5 at Burlington Avenue near Ninth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Stacey R. Zubrod of 2305 W. Eighth St. Oct. 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Wendy L. Propp of 1943 W. Seventh St. at Seventh Street near Crane Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Deanne J. Barry of 2607 W. Eighth St. Oct. 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Gloria J. Thaut of 315 S. Garfield Ave. at Eighth Street near Laird Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 5 that a key was taken from a vehicle at the 1200 block of West A Street.
Authorities Oct. 5 cited a 11-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a vehicle panel at the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Oct. 6 sentenced Derrick Welch, 48, of 739 S. Lexington Ave. to one year of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 1, 2021. Welch pleaded no contest on June 10. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Delbert L. Harris of Kenesaw and Fatima L. Amaya of 229 E. B St. collided Oct. 6 at Elm Avenue and B Street.
It was reported Oct. 6 that items valued at $229 were shoplifted at the 3200 block of Osborne Drive East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.