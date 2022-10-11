Adams County Judge Michael Mead Oct. 5 sentenced Beau T. Alderman, 31, of 1106 E. Seventh St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 22. Alderman pleaded no contest on Aug. 16, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Austin A. Timmerman of 1321 N. Williams Ave. Oct. 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Marcus Kohmetscher of 2614 Merle Ave. at Fourth Street near Eastside Boulevard.

