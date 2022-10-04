A vehicle reportedly driven by Cathy V. Debey-Fischer of 4275 S. Wabash Ave. collided with a riding lawn mower driven by Jared L. Reiners of 2160 S. Wabash Ave. Sept. 24 at Wabash Avenue near Idlewilde Road.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Gary M. Lehn of 2800 N. Baltimore Ave. and Jessica J. Wioskowski of 316 N. Woodland Ave. collided Sept. 26 at Second Street and Baltimore Avenue.

