A vehicle reportedly driven by Cathy V. Debey-Fischer of 4275 S. Wabash Ave. collided with a riding lawn mower driven by Jared L. Reiners of 2160 S. Wabash Ave. Sept. 24 at Wabash Avenue near Idlewilde Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Gary M. Lehn of 2800 N. Baltimore Ave. and Jessica J. Wioskowski of 316 N. Woodland Ave. collided Sept. 26 at Second Street and Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 26 that a revolver was taken at the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 26 that picnic tables and a dumpster were damaged at the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported Sept. 26 that vehicle registration was taken at the 1800 block of West Eighth Street.
It was reported Sept. 26 that a pickup, trailer and three-wheeler were taken at the 200 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 26 that a wallet was taken at the 500 block of South Denver Avenue.
