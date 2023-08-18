The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jacob Alan Kubicka and Kylie Lee Koehler, both of Juniata; Thomas Michael Schmidt and Kelly Patricia McConville, both of Blue Hill; Jacob William Dean and Pamela Ann Roach, both of Hastings; Logan James Wenske of Fairfield and Rhonda Sue Skalka of Hastings; Daniel Thomas Clark and Abbi Lynn Whyrick, both of Hastings; and Rumenige Juarez and Shelly Jo Jarvis, both of Phillipsburg, Kansas.

A hit-and-run driver Aug. 10 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Rocio Barraza-Baca of 507 Briggs Ave. at a parking lot in the 3700 block of Cimarron Plaza.

0
0
0
0
0