The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jacob Alan Kubicka and Kylie Lee Koehler, both of Juniata; Thomas Michael Schmidt and Kelly Patricia McConville, both of Blue Hill; Jacob William Dean and Pamela Ann Roach, both of Hastings; Logan James Wenske of Fairfield and Rhonda Sue Skalka of Hastings; Daniel Thomas Clark and Abbi Lynn Whyrick, both of Hastings; and Rumenige Juarez and Shelly Jo Jarvis, both of Phillipsburg, Kansas.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 10 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Rocio Barraza-Baca of 507 Briggs Ave. at a parking lot in the 3700 block of Cimarron Plaza.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dania A. Gonzalez Legon of 812 N. Hewett Ave. Aug. 12 struck a parked vehicle owned by Desiree A. Rinne of 822 N. Hewett Ave. in a driveway at the 800 block of Hewett Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 13 that an unknown motorist left the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue without paying for $48.27 in fuel.
It was reported Aug. 14 that a license plate was taken from a vehicle at the 1000 block of West 13th Street.
Authorities Aug. 15 cited a 38-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue. The value of items taken was $14.67.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Inocencia Garcia de Morales of 213 W. Seventh St. and Cody L. Nickel of Axtell collided Aug. 15 at Minnesota Avenue near Seventh Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 16 sentenced Brent Nelson, 54, of 1401 N. Apache Ave. to 10 days in jail, six months of probation, a $500 fine and 18-month driver’s license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on June 26, 2020. Nelson pleaded no contest on June 8, and prosecutors dismissed a felony case. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
