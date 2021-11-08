It was reported Oct. 31 that a decoration was taken at the 2200 block of West Sixth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Roger D. Eckhardt of 621 Ringland Road Oct. 31 struck the building of the Olive Saloon, 423 W. Third St.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of David M. Gomez and Crystal Kleen.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rodney C. Gillespie of Kearney and Dena J. M. Maguire of Minden collided Oct. 30 at Third Street and Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Richard A. Waldron of Juniata, Madison D. Westbrook of 1135 W. H St. and Anthony L. Copley of 1218 N. Baltimore Ave. collided Oct. 30 at Burlington Avenue near C Street.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 26 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Dovi D. Morris of 303 S. Sewell Ave. at Burlington Avenue near M Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Codi J. Hinrichs of 2532 Edgewood Lane and Bryce J. Tillemans of 1515 Apache Ave. collided Oct. 29 at 14th Street and Kingsdale Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Andy E. Rojas Ortiz of Lexington Oct. 30 struck a light pole at 800 W. Third St.
It was reported Oct. 31 that items valued at $94.99 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
