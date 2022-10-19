It was reported Oct. 14 that license plates were taken at the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Laura B. Gilbert of 1247 Academy Ave. Oct. 14 struck a parked vehicle owned by Karen N. Nienhueser of Juniata at Fourth Street near St. Joseph Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jennifer J. Lammey of 311 North Shore Drive and Nathaniel L. Mehling of Scottsbluff collided Oct. 13 at U.S. Highway 6 near Third Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Joann Domeier of 135 E. Fourth St. Oct. 15 struck a parked vehicle owned by Mark S. Borrell of 2212 Bateman St. at Fourth Street near Eastside Boulevard.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Carole L. Bryant of 1113 Pleasant St. Oct. 13 struck a utility pole at 12th Street and Eastside Boulevard.
Authorities Oct. 13 cited a 10-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a vehicle at the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 13 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Stephanie Silver of 710 E. Park St. at Park Street near Ash Avenue. Silver’s vehicle then struck a parked vehicle owned by Paul Rowbal of 710 E. Park St.
It was reported Oct. 15 that a tool box was taken at the 600 block of South Pine Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 15 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Karla J. Schnacker of 705 Richmond Ave. at 937 S. Burlington Ave.
