A vehicle reportedly driven by Simon J. Shafer of 422 W. 11th St. March 25 struck a parked vehicle owned by Isaac J. Ellis of 713 S. Baltimore Ave. at Baltimore Avenue near E Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Danielle D. Kroger of Omaha March 26 struck a crash cushion device in front of the underpass at Burlington Avenue near South Street.
A vehicle reportedly owned by Jonathan Deleon of 823 E. Second St. with an unknown driver March 26 struck a light pole and tree owned by Hastings College, 710 N. Turner Ave. at Ninth Street near Elm Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by William S. Thacker of 1001 N. Minnesota Ave. and Alexander D. Polzin of Lincoln collided March 26 at 1100 E. South St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.