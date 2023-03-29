A vehicle reportedly driven by Simon J. Shafer of 422 W. 11th St. March 25 struck a parked vehicle owned by Isaac J. Ellis of 713 S. Baltimore Ave. at Baltimore Avenue near E Street.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Danielle D. Kroger of Omaha March 26 struck a crash cushion device in front of the underpass at Burlington Avenue near South Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags