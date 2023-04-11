Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft April 4 sentenced Katherine Docken, 58, of 1207 N. Burlington to six months of probation, a $500 fine, and a 60-day driver’s license revocation for a driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 14. Docken pleaded guilty on Feb. 2. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Sampson G. Coble of Spring Hill, Kansas, and Keith L. Cleveland of Holstein collided April 3 at Constitution Avenue near Saddlehorn Road.
Did you know you can listen to stories read to you on the Hastings Tribune’s website? Check it out! -Adv.
It was reported April 5 that a check and identification documents were taken at an unknown location in Hastings.
It was reported April 5 that clothing items, money and a vape pen were taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft April 4 sentenced Cory Meyer, 34, of Blue Hill to 30 days in jail, two years of probation, a $500 fine and an 18-month driver’s license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 7, 2022. Meyer pleaded guilty on Feb. 23. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Eagles spring salad luncheon, April 19th, 11:00 to 1:30. Spring table decorations. All welcome. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.