Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft April 4 sentenced Katherine Docken, 58, of 1207 N. Burlington to six months of probation, a $500 fine, and a 60-day driver’s license revocation for a driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 14. Docken pleaded guilty on Feb. 2. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Sampson G. Coble of Spring Hill, Kansas, and Keith L. Cleveland of Holstein collided April 3 at Constitution Avenue near Saddlehorn Road.

0
0
0
0
0