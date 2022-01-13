A vehicle reportedly driven by Sharon M. Niederhaus of 1915 W. Seventh St. Jan. 10 struck a parked vehicle owned by Dominick W. Ackerman of Clay Center at 14th Street near Hastings Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Carla J. Hernandez of 1115 N. Hewett Ave. Jan. 10 struck a fire hydrant at North Shore Drive near Wendell Drive.
It was reported Jan. 9 that a cellphone and a purse were taken at the 1300 block of West E Street.
It was reported Jan. 10 that an item valued at $1 was shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
