Vehicles reportedly driven by Jester L. Sadey of Harvard and Ruth M. Lemke of 1016 N. Hewett Ave. collided Aug. 29 at Ninth Street and Denver Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 29 that a table was taken at the 200 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Aug. 29 that a cellphone was taken at the 700 block of South Franklin Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 29 that a bicycle was taken at the 700 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 29 that items valued at $144.90 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Aug. 29 that a flag, decanter set, knives, matchbox cars and comic books were taken at the 200 block of East B Street.
