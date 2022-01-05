A vehicle reportedly driven by Edgar R. Melendez of 416 S. Keystone Ave. Jan. 1 struck a mailbox, ditch and utility pole at the 2800 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 1 that two doors were damaged at the 200 block of East Second Street.
It was reported Jan. 2 that a license plate was taken at the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
Winners of the People Yule Know 2021 Christmas Sweepstakes are as follows: Larry Kuehn $100, Suzanne Hoffman $50, Amber Barwick $25. Checks will be mailed this week. Thank you to everyone for your participation in this fun contest! - Adv.
