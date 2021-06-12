The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jayden Darrell Hamel and Hannah Marie Ockinga, both of Omaha; Bryan Lynn Heckman and Randi Jo Conard, both of Juniata; and Kolby Elton Shiers and Shelby Joy Headley, both of Hastings.
It was reported June 2 that a door and window frame were damaged at the 200 block of West Ninth Street.
It was reported June 2 that a security camera was damaged at the 1500 block of West Second Street.
The Beach Boys to perform at the Heartland Events Center, GI on Sunday, August 1 at 4 pm. Purchase tickets at www.etix.com. - Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Adam J. Sowl of 1004 N. Webster Ave. June 2 struck a parked vehicle owned by Marin Q. Martinez of 832 N. Baltimore Ave. at Baltimore Avenue near Boyce Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Alex N. Munoz of 1525 N. Kruse Ave. and Annie I. Kelly of 603 Ringland Road collided June 3 at Ninth Street and Eastside Boulevard.
It was reported June 3 that a vehicle mirror was damaged at the 1700 block of West Eighth Street.
Concealed carry class, June 26, 2021. Indoor range. Clark, 402-984-5305. -Adv.
It was reported June 3 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1200 block of North Webster Avenue.
It was reported June 3 that bags of concrete mix and a tote were taken at the 500 block of South New York Avenue.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.