A hit-and-run driver Aug. 17 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Isaac T. Smith of Wilber in a parking lot at 800 N. Ash Ave.
It was reported Aug. 18 that a bicycle was taken at the 1100 block of West H Street.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 17 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Isaac T. Smith of Wilber in a parking lot at 800 N. Ash Ave.
It was reported Aug. 18 that a bicycle was taken at the 1100 block of West H Street.
It was reported Aug. 18 that an unknown motorist left the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue without paying for $133.50 in fuel.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 18 sentenced Elliot W. Swezey, 39, of Valentine to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 1. Swezey pleaded no contest on June 21, and prosecutors dropped a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by John R Thomsen of 618 S. Colorado Ave. and Pamela Y. Adler of 602 W. 16th St. collided Aug. 18 at B Street and Delaware Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Emma F. Albers of 627 S. Lincoln Ave. and Carol L. Hofmann of Sutton collided Aug. 18 at Burlington Avenue and 14th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jerry M. Lyngstad of 142 E. South St. and a forklift driven by Todd A. Kucera of 622 E. Third St. collided Aug. 18 at Second Street near West Lawn Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Lily R. Gomez of 418 E. Ninth St. Aug. 18 struck a parked vehicle owned by Jeannette E. Wiens of Ayr at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.