Vehicles reportedly driven by Ethan J. Piper of 739 N. Hastings Ave. and Autianna S. Calderon of 214 N. California Ave. collided June 14 at the 2700 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported June 15 that a laptop and crib were taken at the 1200 block of McDonald Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rose E. Carrillo of 407 W. Seventh St. and Eileen N. Burkhart of 2422 W. Third St. collided June 15 at Burlington Avenue near Seventh Street.
It was reported June 15 that items valued at $105 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.