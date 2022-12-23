The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jarold Andrew Schulte and Nancy Lee Roth, both of Juniata; and Braden Daniel Schumm and Mayce Marie Cooper, and Zachary Taylor Gusman-Sloan and Brittany Nicole Nguyen, all of Hastings.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tiffany C. Schwanbeck of 1314 North Shore Drive Dec. 17 struck a parked vehicle owned by Trysha L. Nease of 322 S. Hastings Ave. in a parking lot at 208 S. Burlington Ave.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lori S. Konen of Juniata and Michael A. Mertens of Juniata collided Dec. 17 at 12th Street and Westbrook Drive.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Madeline G. Ketcham of Ogallala Dec. 18 struck a parked vehicle owned by Robin D. Wessel of 223 E. Seventh St. at Seventh Street near California Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Janya M. Weis of 723 S. Hastings Ave. and Janely Fonseca Cedeno of Grand Island collided Dec. 18 at the 1100 block of West J Street.
A hit-and-run driver Dec. 19 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Talitha R. Wallace of 319 W. D St. at Lincoln Avenue near F Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert H. Townley of Juniata and Gerald W. Bishop of 507 S. Maple Ave. collided Dec. 19 at Burlington Avenue and Third Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Paige E. Bruntz of 1518 W. Sixth St. Dec. 19 struck a parked vehicle owned by Zach M. Boden of 723 N. Williams Ave. at Kansas Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dale Rangle of North Platte and Kathy A. Vanboening of Juniata collided Dec. 19 at Osborne Drive West and 33rd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shayli J. Shoemaker of 107 E. Fourth St. and Haylie Colwell of 123 W. Fifth St. collided Dec. 19 at Saunders Avenue near 14th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.