The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jarold Andrew Schulte and Nancy Lee Roth, both of Juniata; and Braden Daniel Schumm and Mayce Marie Cooper, and Zachary Taylor Gusman-Sloan and Brittany Nicole Nguyen, all of Hastings.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Tiffany C. Schwanbeck of 1314 North Shore Drive Dec. 17 struck a parked vehicle owned by Trysha L. Nease of 322 S. Hastings Ave. in a parking lot at 208 S. Burlington Ave.

