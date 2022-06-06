Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 31 sentenced Tyler Porter, 29, of 1710 Bateman St. to 10 days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test on Dec. 19, 2021. Porter pleaded no contest on March 28, and prosecutors dropped charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing a preliminary breath test. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 31 sentenced Ashante A. Turner, 22, of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 151 to 90 days in jail, one year of probation, a $300 fine and $273.10 in restitution for third-degree assault on Feb. 21. Turner pleaded no contest on March 31. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver, Jaron C. Johnson of 2465 S. Adams Central Ave. and Connie J. Davis of 1244 Academy Ave. collided May 31 at Burlington Avenue near A Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shane R. Bolles of Grand Island and Willis D. Horton of 610 N. Bellevue Ave. collided May 31 in an alley near the 600 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Barbara Thaut-Sinner of 825 Circle P May 31 struck a light pole owned by Menards, 3400 Osborne Drive East at the business.
A hit-and-run driver May 31 reportedly struck a storage shed owned by Chris D. Esch of 6007 Mallard Way in an alley at the 400 block of East Second Street.
