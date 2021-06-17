Vehicles reportedly driven by Benjamin J. Koch of 1122 N. Briggs Ave. and Stephen J.T. Ebert Norton of 305 S. Boston Ave. collided May 31 at Denver Avenue near Second Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Deborah L. Bekke of 509 Lane F June 8 struck a utility key for a water valve at Hastings Avenue near Fifth Street.
Annual Kiwanis Pancake Feed this year in Hangar at Hastings Air Show Fri. & Sat. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Last year’s tickets honored. - Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Trent A. Richardson of 249 E. C St. and Carly R. Davis of 717 N. Fourth Ave. collided June 8 at Burlington Avenue and 16th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Alexander Palacios of 1203 E. Park St. June 8 struck a stop sign at 12th Street near Sixth Avenue.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
It was reported June 9 that four catalytic converters were taken from a vehicle at the 100 block of North Marian Road.
It was reported June 10 that flowers from a grave were taken at Parkview Cemetery.
It was reported June 11 that license plates were taken from a vehicle at the 400 block of East Park Street.
It was reported June 11 that sanitary wipes were taken at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.