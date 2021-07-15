A hit-and-run semi truck July 9 struck overhead cables owned by Windstream, 321 N. St. Joseph Ave., at Denver Avenue near 11th Street.
It was reported July 9 that a vehicle was damaged at the 700 block of North Turner Avenue.
It was reported July 9 that windows were damaged at the 1200 block of North Lexington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Darrell E. Schukei of Holstein July 9 struck a traffic signal at Second Avenue near South Street.
It was reported July 9 that a title was taken at the 300 block of South Rhode Island Avenue.
It was reported July 9 that a trailer was taken at the 400 block of East J Street.
It was reported July 9 that a laptop computer was taken from a vehicle at the 200 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
